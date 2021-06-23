Tyrese Gibson Reveals More 'Fast & Furious' Spinoffs After 'Hobbs & Shaw': 'They're Inevitable!'

Fans of the "Fast & Furious" franchise need not fear that it is going to end soon. Tyrese Gibson shared that this is not likely to happen.

According to Gibson, who spoke to Hollywood Life, spinoffs are going to continue and the "energy" of the franchise would be felt in the years to come. Even though there are now several installments and "F9" has just came out (with great reviews!), there won't be any slowing down.

It's understandable. At present, "Fast & Furious franchise" is one of the most successful film franchises there is. It has already raked in over $6 billion at the box office and still counting.

So far - among all the "Fast" movies, there had just been one spinoff, "Hobbs & Shaw." It certainly means there is a room for many more in the upcoming years. There are already talks of "Hobbs and Shaw 2."

Gibson has no qualms about it.

"I think when it comes to spinoffs, they are inevitable," Tyrese revealed. "I just think they are. I mean, if you look at the blueprint of the Avengers, they kind of did it backward. They launched all of these individual characters, individual franchises, and then they put them all together for The Avengers," he explained.

"We are starting off together and then the goal at a certain point is to break things up. To keep the energy and real estate of The Fast & the Furious and keep it going," he added.

According to the actor, this is the reverse engineering concept at its finest.

On whether there would be specific "Roman and Tej spinoff," however, he would not tell. Instead, he said, "I will say when they give me permission to have conversations about the goal and the vision on how to keep this Fast & the Furious energy going, whether it is TV shows or video games or whatever the plans are, which is all above my pay grade, then I will speak on it."

Earlier this year, Jason Statham talked about "Hobbs and Shaw 2" and said that they are just really waiting for a good script. He said that he also likes to be part of more "Fast and Furious" installments after his stint on the 6th one. He's not in "F9" though.

