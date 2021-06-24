Rebel Wilson Worries Fans Over Cryptic Instagram Post About 'Dealing with Stuff'

Rebel Wilson's fans are quick to send their love to the actress even though they do not necessarily know what she's going through. They just saw Wilson posted a long message on her IG, wherein she said she has been dealing with stuff while trying to stay motivated, is revealed.

It was probably meant to be self-motivating, and not a cry for help, but Wilson's fans are just the sweetest in offering her help.

The 41-year-old Australian star recently shared a thoughtful message with her Instagram followers with regard to staying motivated during challenging times. Posting a photo of herself on the social media platform, Rebel wrote as a caption a lengthy message that goes, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart. Remember the vision. Love you."

She added a kiss emoji for good measure.

Fans were alerted and concerned by the fact that she said she's dealing with stuff, even though she did not specify what. Quickly, the fans poured in all the kind words they can giev.

Fans made sure that she does not feel alone in this "trying" time of her life and made supportive and encouraging statements. Wilson is generous with her replies though, making sure her fans feel loved in return.

"You got this sis ️️," one person wrote to which Rebel replied "." A different fan commented, "Queen " and Rebel responded, "."

Many more meaningful comments can be read, all with the same intention of making Wilson feel better.

"Rebel, you SO got this. You're a strong, beautiful, compassionate, determined woman! ️ sending you a giant hug!!" a fan wrote..

"You got this babe ️," another added.

"You are such an inspiration for a lot of girls, Rebel! ️," a fan also wrote.

This is not the first time that fans have came to her rescue when it was apparent that she was feeling the blues.

Last month, she also went to Instagram to express her empathy for women who have fertility issues and the same outpouring of supportive comments happened.

It is apparent that her fans are only interested in thing - for Wilson to be happy.

