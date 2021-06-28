Kanye West needs to deal against more websites as the imitation of Yeezy shoes stormed the market online.

On Thursday, West filed a lawsuit against Walmart for allegedly copying one of his latest shoe designs - Yeezy Foam Runners. The initial lawsuit cited California's Unfair Competition Law that prohibits this kind of business practice.

Following the move, the marketplace removed the product from its site. However, the imitations spread online even more as hundreds of listings still exist.

Currently, websites - including Etsy - sell the same product. It calls the shoes "Yeezy Inspired" but looks the same as the original.

It remains unknown how the "Jesus is King" rapper will handle this. But another lawsuit might be on its way again.

Yeezy Speaks After Knockoffs Emerged

After the alleged copying happened, the filing revealed that consumers purchased the imitation of the footwear as they believe that the shoes are connected with West and his brand.

The rapper released the real Yeezy Foam Runners in June 2020 for $75 each. The pairs immediately sold out after the release.

Meanwhile, the resale value ranges from $250 to $800, per Forbes.

In comparison, the knockoff pairs were listed for $25 to $35 on Walmart's website.

A Walmart spokesperson already defended the company and revealed that they were being sold by third-party marketplace sellers.

Walmart is no longer a stranger to this kind of lawsuit.

Through its run, the company already faced the biggest legal showdown yet. In 2011, it faced Dukes over the suit involving 1.6 million women workers of the Walmart stores. Lead plaintiff Betty Dukes filed a lawsuit for discrimination and remuneration of female workers.

Another sexual discrimination-related lawsuit was filed by The Equal Employment Commission in 2001. At that time, the plaintiffs alleged that the company's hiring decision was gender-biased.

This type of discrimination falls under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

According to The New York Times, Walmart management had a bunch of males. Only 33 percent of the company's managers were females a decade ago.

Some claims include a woman being steered away from management positions into lower-level jobs. The other revealed that the company did not accept her for a management position since she failed to stack 50-pounds bags of dog foods.

