Dating Brad Pitt? Andra Day Reveals Why It's Impossible For Now

Rumors had it that Brad Pitt and Andra Day are dating. As the rumors circulate and intensify, Andra Day finally came out to address them head-on.

Is there really a "Brandra? This is what fans who ship the pairing came up as a portmanteau/couples name for the Andra Day and Brad Pitt romance. But Andra Day has no chill for the rumors and refuse to ride them out.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier at the 2021 BET Awards, Day, 36, shut down the rumors and said, "Oh my gosh, child, especially because we've never met," she said. "So I was like, 'Oh, alright.' My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, 'You met Brad Pitt?' I said, 'I guess so. I guess we did.'"

Essentially, the rumors were just concocted out of thin air because Brad Pitt and Andra Day have never even seen each other, ever.

"We're not dating. We don't even know each other. It is hilarious," she emphasized (via Hollywood Life). She then joked that behind the rumors were someone who did not have something to do.

"Somebody was bored that day," she said.

This does not mean Brad Pitt would be shut down though if he truly comes forward and wants to go out with her.

Day does not have anything but nice, kind words for the actor. "He's great, though, super talented, wonderful," she said.

At present, it can be felt that Day is just focused on her career and making big achievements in the industry.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth Enters a Limited Truce with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Olive Branch Extended!

Her hard work is starting to pay off as she recently took home the Best Actress Award at the BETs for her role as Billie Holiday in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."



Brad Pitt, remains as single as ever. Jennifer Aniston recently addressed the question of whether she and Pitt can reconcile. After all, it happened for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

According to Aniston, there is no awkwardness between her and Pitt, even if they were working together earlier on a live table reading of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." Fans were quick to assume, or hope, that they could reconcile, given all the chemistry in this table reading. But Aniston said they are good they way things are in the present.

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres 'Better Off' Without 'The Ellen DeGeneres' Show'?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles