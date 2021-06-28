[VIDEO] Influencer Gets Massive Hate After Getting 18 Surgeries To Look Like 'BTS' Member

British influencer Oli London, infamously known as the person who wants to become Jimin of "BTS," got massive hate from the 'Army' after they announced that they identify as a Korean from now.

London, who identifies as non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, recently took to their YouTube channel to share the shocking news following their plastic surgery.

"My pronouns are they, them, Korean Jimin. I know a lot of people don't understand me, but I do identify as Korean, and I do look Korean now, I do feel Korean." they said. (Watch the full video below)

The influencer later added that they are not British anymore and do not want to be referred to as their nationality.

"I don't identify as British so please don't refer to me, any media or anyone online, as British because I identify as Korean that's just my culture, that's my home country, that's exactly how I look now."

London also debuted a new look as they announced that they got 18 plastic surgeries- eye shape operation, brow lift, dental work, and more- to look like the "BTS" band member.

They also mentioned that they struggled a lot with identity issues and now happy with who they are whenever they look at the mirror.

In the latter part of the video, London also stated that being "transexual" is the same as "transracial," which becomes controversial online.

Oli London Gets Hate From "BTS" Army

Following their announcement, a handful of "BTS" fans took to the comment section and his other social media platforms to express their disappointment.

"bro you need help, not surgery" one wrote.

"How about u transition to having a brain." another one wrote.

why did you change yourself, the message that BTS gave to us it's to stay ourselves and to love ourselves, you were beautifull before all the surgery — ✰𝕋𝕒𝕖𝕪𝕠༄ ☽︎𝑆𝑈𝐺𝐴☾︎ (@Bangtan_hwilang) June 27, 2021

"You doing irreversible damage to yourself, you look uncanny, and you obviously need help . Im not trying to make fun of someone who has a lot of problems but this isn't right. I feel bad for you and I hope one day you find inner peace. Sadly the physical damage already done" one tweeted.

Who Is Oli London?

Oli London is a "BTS" superfan who underwent numerous drastic surgeries for them to look like Jimin. As a result, they were featured in a handful of documentaries, including "The Beauty Madness of Oli London" by a German TV channel.

They also appeared on the "Dr.Phil Show," where they revealed that they spent $150,000 (at the time) for plastic surgery- nose reconstruction for five times, reduced cheekbones, lips, and chin-and their face is numb.

London is also a recording artist and a YouTube content creator.

