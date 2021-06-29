In the past seasons, Reddit threads have been releasing spoilers from the show "RuPaul's Drag Race," and most of the time, it's accurate.

Recently, fans were shocked when a Reddit thread posted the names of the queens who are most likely to compete in the highly anticipated all-winners season of the show.

The list titled "All-Stars 7/All Winners Post-Disappearance Speculation Thread #1," posted by the user named xedophobic, alleges that the queens have been inactive in social media over the past week.

This situation had happened numerous times in the past wherein contestants are often "taking a break" from the internet, then they will reveal that they will be competing on the show later on.

In total, there have been 28 winners of the show's franchise (regular season and all-stars) from all over the world, including Holland, Thailand, UK, and Down Under (Australia and New Zealand). Still, the show will most likely not cast all of the winners because of the limited number of queens who compete.

Is your favorite queen on the list? Let's find out!

Raja

Raja is the first and only Asian winner of the Drag Race US franchise. She competed a decade ago for the show's 3rd season. The LA-based queen is known for her out-of-this-world fashion and ensemble. According to the thread, Raja has been inactive since June 22.

Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon started as an underdog in the 5th season of the US franchise, and her fellow contestants underestimated her skills.

She was often bullied by frontrunners of that season, and little did they know, Jinx Monsoon is the one who will take the crown. The Seattle-based drag queen has been inactive on social media since June 25.

Monet X Change

Monet X Change first competed on season 10 of the US franchise; she is known for her humor and breathtaking splits and high kicks.

Unfortunately, she failed to snatch the crown on her season, but she later returned to All-Stars season 4 where she tied with Trinity The Tuck. The New York City queen has been inactive since June 25.

Trinity The Tuck

First competed in season 9, Trinity is considered a "body queen" as she often shows her curves on the show. She is also known for her fierce dance moves and shady personality.

She made it to the finale of her season but failed to win the crown; she later competed on All-Stars season 4, where she tied with Monet. Trinity has been inactive since June 24.

Yvie Oddly

Yvie Oddly is famous for her odd and highly conceptual looks during season 11; she's breaking down the norm of glitz and glamour drag as she's known to showcase her scary yet fierce look.

She is also considered a lipsync assassin. The Colorado-native queen has been inactive since June 25.

Jaida Essence Hall

Jaida Essence Hall is a pageant diva known for her funny personality, and glamorous runway looks. Season 13 is a close call between her, Gigi Goode, and Crystal Methyd, as there was no clear predicted winner from the start.

The season 13 winner has been inactive on social media since June 25.

Shea Coulee

Every drag race fan thought that Shea Coulee would win the crown during season 9 because she is a frontrunner with most challenge wins at the time. However, she was later eliminated in the final battle against Sasha Velour.

The Chicago-based queen returned in All-Stars season 5, where she won and is the current reigning queen. She has been inactive since June 25.

The Vivienne

The Vivienne is the only one on the list who competed in the UK franchise of the show. She won the first season. She has been inactive on Instagram since June 25.

Where are the other queens?

The list posted on Reddit is not yet finalized at the time of this writing because, according to users, season 14 was reportedly wrapping up the season. The queens mentioned above are gearing up before entering the werk room or currently in quarantine before the filming starts.

The queens who are unlikely to appear on the show are Alaska (AS2), Bebe Zahara Benet (S1), Bianca Del Rio (S6), Bob The Drag Queen (S8), and more.

DISCLAIMER: All of the information above were based on Reddit threads. We are not affiliated with any of the users who posted.

