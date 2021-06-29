Quentin Tarantino Explains Why Jennifer Lawrence Never Got THIS Role For ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Quentin Tarantino opened up in an interview about his iconic 2019 movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" where Jennifer Lawrence almost got a role she was so into it but ended up to somebody.

As the 58-year-old director appeared in an episode of the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast, he shared about how he considered "The Hunger Games" star to portray Charles Manson's cult member Squeaky Fromme.

The said role became Dakota Fanning's role in the end.

"Early on, in the pre-production of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, I flirted around with the idea of ... Jennifer Lawrence playing Squeaky," the director spoke.

"She came down to the house to read the script, 'cause I wasn't letting it out. So she came down to the house, and I gave her the script and said, 'Go in my living room or go outside by the pool and read it.'"

Jennifer Lawrence On The Role, "She Was Interested In Doing It"

Other than that, there were claims where Lawrence was in talks early on to star alongside Brad Pitt, with many supposing she is willing to be Sharon Tate, which went to the lead, Margot Robbie.

The director further described what happened during their meet-up, "She read it, and afterward, we talked about it a little bit. She was interested in doing it, but something didn't work out."

Tarantino continued saying that Lawrence is "a very nice person, and I respect her as an actress."

Later on, he spoke about Fanning's portrayal in the movie, "I couldn't be happier with what Dakota Fanning did; it's one of the best performances in the movie. I think she's amazing as Squeaky Fromme. She becomes [her]."



READ ALSO: Rachel Zegler as New 'Snow White' Draws Criticisms Over Disturbing Past Tweets

Quentin Tarantino Turns Drama-Comedy Film 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' into A Novel

The Guardian reported that the director's pulpy page-turner of his most recent film is entirely outrageous and addictively readable.

The two-time Oscar winner also has the No. 1-selling book on Amazon with his "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel," which just dropped Tuesday, June 29.

The 400-page paperback expands on the story revealed in his 2019 movie, which became the second-highest-grossing film of his career with $375 million worldwide.

They also held a book launch held for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel," which sold out quickly at Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema.

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway Begged For 'The Devil Wears Prada' Character Thrice Until Meryl Streep Stepped In

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles