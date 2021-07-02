Richard Branson looks forward to beat Jeff Bezos by grabbing his chance to become the first billionaire in space.

Branson and his company, Virgin Galactic, launched a competitive plan that will break Bezos' desire in the space race. The spaceflight business publicized on Thursday that it has scheduled its next test flight on July 11.

The rocket ship will welcome six people on board including Branson.

The founder will fly with five other company employees as they try to complete Virgin Galactic's fourth flight to space.

Branson To Beat Bezos?

CBS News reported that the winged rocket ship will fly from New Mexico. The US Federal Aviation Administration gave the business magnate's company permission to take people to space in June following the successful test flight in May.

Branson and Virgin Galactic's move initiated a separate race in pursuit of preventing Bezos to become the first billionaire in space. To secure the win, the business mogul scheduled the flight nine days before Bezos flies with his team.

Previously, he declined to reveal the exact date of the launch due to the restrictions placed by his traded company. However, he noted that he would fly once he is fit and healthy to receive a go.



This month, he finally revealed the final date on Twitter.

"I've always been a dreamer. My mum taught me to never give up and to reach for the stars. On July 11, it's time to turn that dream into a reality aboard the next @VirginGalactic," Branson wrote.

When Will Jeff Bezos Launch His Rocket Ship?

After assigning himself to the flight last month, Bezos scheduled his flight on July 20. The date will offer a nod to the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

His brother, Mark Bezos, will join him in the trip alongside the winner of a $28 million charity auction and Wally Funk. The American aviator was among the 13 female pilots who passed the tests for NASA's original Mercury 7 astronauts in the 1960s. Unfortunately, the group was barred just because they were women.

He first announced his plans on Instagram, saying that he always dreamed of traveling to space. Since he will officially end his stint on Amazon through the trip, his space race will surely be worthwhile.

