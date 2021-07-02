Trevor Bauer is out of the field for one week after the Major League Baseball put him on leave.

Bauer's original plan to join the game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday has been compromised after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred placed him on a 7-day paid leave. The League may extend the break if the players' union pushes them to do so.

In terms of the association's policy on domestic violence, it allows the commissioner to put a player on administrative leave. The duration of the leave can last up to seven days.

The MLB's statement on Friday states (via The Washington Post): "MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department's active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time."

The League's decision comes as the Pasadena Police Department investigates the claims of a woman alleging that Bauer sexually assaulted her.

The leave, however, is not considered a disciplinary action since he will still be paid for seven days.

What Trevor Bauer Committed This Time?

Bauer's temporary absence seems to be a need as he faced public outrage this week following the emergence of a sexual assault allegation.

The alleged victim reportedly suffered from physical and sexual abuse. She told the authorities that the pitcher choked her until she lost consciousness. The abuse did not stop there as Bauer allegedly performed a non-consensual sexual activity with her.

The athlete has since denied the allegations through his agents but still needs to provide enough evidence to lift the leave.

However, his representatives made it clear on Friday that Bauer does not have any plans to appeal.

According to his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, their team continues to rest the case and deny the allegations. They also hope that the administrative leave of Bauer would prevent the Dodgers and his teammates from getting distractions.

Meanwhile, Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that part of the leave averts the player to be with the team in any way. The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner, though, already traveled with the team to Washington before the announcement had been released.

"I think that this is where we were at yesterday where I was in a position to not say anything because Major League Baseball was dealing with it. And they did," Roberts added. "I still and the Dodgers still take the stand of we're going to support whatever decision MLB makes."

It remains unknown when the department will finish the investigation.

