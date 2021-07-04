Anthony Mackie Initially Not Sure About His Role As Captain America For 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' - Here’s Why

Anthony Mackie stated that he was unsure that he would become "Captain America" when he joined "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

The actor who starred as "Sam Wilson" spoke about being hesitant for the role in a video with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

According to this article, both Mackie and Sebastian Stan appeared in their meetings with Marvel Studios, unclear about what will happen next with their characters.

Film-producer Kevin Feige and other people behind the project tried to solve how to proceed with the shield after "Avengers: Endgame."

As a result, they felt lost about the entire idea of the Disney+ Series, "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." By then, Mackie was worried for nothing as audiences enjoyed his dynamic with Sebastian Stan.

However, he voiced his sentiment that they did not want to be the first Marvel project to remain unsuccessful.

Anthony Mackie Talked About The Meeting With The Film Producers: "I wasn't excited either."

"We never talked about that when the pitch of the show came about it. It was more so about the continuation about what was gonna happen with the shield," Mackie explained.

He continued to tell the story when he met with the creators, who are also not sure about what would happen.

So the creators also spoke to him on how the show will continue on the idea and archetype of Captain America, but stating "not you [Mackie] becoming Captain America."

The statement made the actor confused as he left the meeting which he said, "I wasn't excited either. I hated the idea. I thought it was gonna be an awful idea," as he laughed.



In a previous interview with Variety, Mackie gave his thesis for this version of Cap.

"The humanitarian side of him was something that I feel is his superpower, his ability to have empathy and sympathy for those around him is your superpower," he continued.

Mackie concluded, "So that monologue was about him showing that if one of us is mistreated, we're all to blame," as he described the overall theme of his role and being the "Captain America for all."

READ ALSO: 'Black Widow': Is the Winter Soldier The New Villain in This Marvel Movie?

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Submits 41 Entries For Emmy Awards

Marvel has gone over the Emmy ballot with numerous submissions from their cinematic universe.

Goldderby reported that their Disney+ drama series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" has 40 submissions from Best Drama Series to Best Drama Writing to Best Stunt Coordination.

It is also said that the nomination would also reach 41, counting the "Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'" for Best Documentary/Nonfiction Special.

By July 13, these entries will turn into Emmy nominations. Will the MCU manage to bag a lot of nominations by then?

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Announces Wrap of 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' But Fans' Attention Got Caught Elsewhere

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles