Britney Spears' Lawyer Resigns From Conservatorship as He's 'Extremely Upset' — Reason Revealed

Just the following day after Britney Spears' manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, resigned from his position, another significant member of her team also filed documents for him to cut connections with the singer officially.

Sam Ingham, the popstar's court-appointed counsel and lawyer for the past 13 years, has filed for resignation. His exit will be accompanied by the law firm Loeb & Loeb.

"SAMUEL D. INGHAM III hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel," he wrote in the resignation letter obtained by Deadline.

Although the main reason behind his exit was not indicated in the court documents filed in Los Angeles' Central District, sources close to the case revealed more information.

According to an insider who spoke to TMZ, Ingham is "extremely upset" following the singer's explosive court statement when she spoke for the first time about her messy conservatorship.

The "I Wanna Go" hitmaker mentioned a few weeks ago that she never knew she could put an end to the conservatorship.

The sources added Ingham had given the singer multiple options, like requesting to stop her conservatorship, but they claim Spears doesn't want to.

Spears had also told Ingham that she planned on removing her dad, Jamie Spears, but she doesn't want the conservatorship to end.

Ingham had enough when the singer said in her court appearance that she was never told about the things her lawyer is legally required to do, including the options that we mentioned above.

Attorney Ingham reportedly wants to keep all of the information because of confidentiality.

Larry Rudolph resigns

As we previously reported, Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, officially cut his ties with the singer.

Rudolph has reportedly sent his resignation letter to Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery- a co-executor in the conservatorship.

He revealed in the letter that he hadn't heard anything from the pop star for the past two years.

He also revealed that Spears wants to "officially retire" as she told him she had plans to "take an indefinite work hiatus" two years ago.

Rudolph clarified that he was never a part of the controversial conservatorship, and he doesn't know any information behind it as he was just hired to be the singer's manager. He believes that this is the right time because his services are "no longer needed."

He concluded his note by writing, "I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."

Per the outlet mentioned above, the public can expect more resignations in the following days.

