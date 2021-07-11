Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Might Not Be Able to Backtrack on This Massive Decision Now

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an award reportedly for the decision not to have a third child. It appears that the infamous couple has already set it in stone not to have another child after Lilibet Diana, and they would find it really hard to retract this decision now, given that they already received a recognition for it.

The decision to have not more than two children have been released by the couple to the public for a while now. But then, it would not be surprising if they do decide to backtrack on it one day - after all, a decision to expand one's family will always remain with the family.

However, it cannot be denied that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might find it harder to do now since their decision to publicly declare they would never one have another child has been rewarded.

The decision not to have a third child is described by the awarding body as an "enlightened decision" that merits the couple an award.

The UK-based charity, Charity Population Matters said the two deserves a "Special Award" for reducing their impact on the environment.

The Sussexes, who quit as senior working royals back in 2020, had baby Lilibet "Lili" Diana on June 4. So far, they have been saying all the nicest things about their daughter's development.

On the other hand, first-born son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor arrived on May 6, 2019.

With two kids now, this means they would consciously stop trying for a child from now on.

ALSO READ: Chris Eubank Devastated: Boxer's Son Dead After Becoming a New Father Only a Month Ago

Charity Population Matters, which is campaigning to achieve a sustainable population, described the couple deserves an acknowledgement as "a role model for other families."

"In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families," the spokesperson said.

"Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet," the spokesperson added.

The charity then said that the award is meant to commend Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened route and showing to the public that having a smaller family is actually a happy one.

Meanwhile, a report claims that people are now angsty to have a glimpse of baby Lilibet. Ever since she was born, her parents are yet to show a picture of her.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck 'Rescues' Jennifer Lopez's Teenager Daughter from Chaotic Situation

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles