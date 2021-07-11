Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Gross Out Some Fans Days After Engagement Rumors Started

There's PDA, then there's Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker PDA. The first one typically makes some people uncomfortable, but the latter actually disgusts people.

Kourtney Kardashian, Tristan Thompson PDA

The two gamely showed off how they kiss (with tongue!) during the Saturday's big UFC 264 event. While tonsil hockeys are not that of a rare sight, some people were really offended by what they were doing.

The so-called PDA pros certainly engaged in some serious tongue action during their smoochfest, which was captured on camera. The action that was happening on the sidelines quickly became the main show, right before Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor.

The play-by-play announcer cannot even help but make some comment to express his incredulity.

"Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian must know the camera is on them," a clearly taken-aback Jon Anik remarked.

There were other celebrities, and celebrity couples on the said event. However, all of them were able to control themselves and showed off their tamer sides. Some simply waved or flashed a smile.

Fans quickly wrote their reactions to the PDA and most of them were in the negative.

That made me uncomfortable — Stuart Campbell (@StormCampbell) July 11, 2021

This was very disgusting and disgraceful — Taylor (@Taylorthreetoon) July 11, 2021

Others wrote they cannot believe the video was even posted online, while others think they should never, ever do that again in public.

Kourtney Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Engaged?

Since Kourtney Kardashian is not necessarily known to shy away from being photographed or videotaped, since her whole family was on camera almost round the clock for the past 14 years or so.

The couple's PDA came days also after it was rumored that they already got engaged. The clue? A pair of bridal Minnie Mouse ears worn by Kourtney while they went to Disneyland with some of their respective children.

"Usually you wear that when your a bride at Disney either pre wedding or post for honeymoon," one fan commented on social media, to hint that the two have now taken a major step.

"No Disney fan wears the bridal gear unless there's a reason," another surmised.

