Alexa Chung Spills Struggles Being Under Fashion Houses, Alarming Health Diagnosis

In an interview, the British designer and model Alexa Chung claimed that certain fashion houses silenced her at the start of her career.

"The reason they want me is because I've got this style that I am recognised for," Chung told The Sunday Times.

In the same interview, Chung said after working as a host on Channel 4 between 2006 and 2007, fashion brands wanted her on "their terms."

She told the newspaper that she struggled not to feel constricted after she signed contracts with powerful brands.

The now fashion designer recalled fashion brands "borrowing" her distinctive sense of style and then "gagging" her.



Recalling her career back in the days, the model also claimed that she was "so trussed up in contractual obligations and bans."

It reached the point where her confidence also "regressed" at the start of her career after fashion houses dictated what she could and could not wear.

According to MSN, Chung has worked with a huge catalog of brands, including DKNY Jeans, Lacoste, Superga, Tommy Hilfiger, Stella McCartney, and Longchamp since 2008.

Due to Alexa's varied and successful career, she already had her first book, host her TV shows, including Netflix hit "Next in Fashion," and flaunt the runways with the most influential brands in fashion.

Alexa Chung Suffers From Endometriosis

The 37-year-old also opened up in the interview about her painful battle with endometriosis.

This report followed the ovarian cancer scare she had while filming her Netflix series "Next In Fashion" in LA.

During pre-pandemic, the fashion guru opened up about the diagnosis that left her in so much pain that she sometimes had to cancel meetings.

One kidney scan later, the doctors found a suspected hemorrhagic cyst while the model was filming her Netflix series.

In March last year, Alexa opened up about her condition and suggested the lack of information about the endometriosis could be down to 'gender healthcare bias.'

Women with endometriosis often have excruciating periods and pelvic pain at other times of the month.

Other than that, she could also possibly suffer from more symptoms, including infertility, bowel and bladder problems caused by scarring, fatigue, and difficulty in mental health.

Despite affecting one woman in ten in the UK, from teenagers through to middle age, Alexa may undergo a laparoscopy as other treatment options remain limited and her diagnosis is tricky.



