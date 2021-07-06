Ben Simmons and Maya Jama are now officially together after their public display of affection at Wimbledon.

According to Cosmopolitan, the new couple had a pre-tennis match luncheon together before heading to the stands to enjoy a few games while kissing.

The NBA athlete's latest serious relationship was with "KUWTK" star and model Kendall Jenner, an on-and-off arrangement from 2018 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Maya had previously been in a long-term relationship with rapper Stormzy, dating in 2016 until 2019.

Maya had been hinting about seeing the athlete through her Instagram posts and stories.

Some have even spotted her wearing Simmons basketball shorts.

Ben Simmons Quits Australia's Team Ditching Olympics Over Maya Jama

Fans did not have it as NBA star Ben Simmons reportedly withdraws from his position on Australia's Olympic Games team.

Daily Mail reported that the athlete received backlash for his "weak" and "underwhelming" play during the Atlanta VS Philadelphia game.

Simmons released a public statement about his decision to back out from Australia's offer to play for them in Tokyo.

Ben reasoned that he would instead focus on "individual skill development" over the summer.

However, shortly after his statement, the NBA reporter was seen in London, leaving a restaurant a few minutes apart from Maya Jama.

Ben Simmons Shocks Own Fans By Kissing New GF Maya Jama Shortly After Ditching Olympics

Fans of Ben Simmons have taken their divided opinions on the current relationship between the NBA player and his new lover onto Twitter.

One fan seemed to use humor to tackle the recent news saying, "To be fair, I don't think @BenSimmons25 ever specified which game he wanted to work on during the off season."

To be fair, I don't think @BenSimmons25 ever specified which game he wanted to work on during the off season. pic.twitter.com/sNG1G9KWMU — Cate (@Catepics) July 6, 2021



However, not everyone agrees with this method of approach and demands Simmons off the Philadelphia team.

"If I was @sixers I'm trading Ben Simmons regardless of if he improves his shooting," another fan tweets.

If I was @sixers I’m trading Ben Simmons regardless of if he improves his shooting. Bruh has had 9 games scoring less than 10 points in the Playoffs in 4 years now. That’s garbage when you’re paying him 30 Mil a year. — Kerry 👽 (@ImJustKerry) July 6, 2021

Youtuber Jake Buckley also tweeted on behalf of every Australian, "He dodged the Olympics to go to Wimbledon with her [Maya Jama] so trust me he's broke[n] ou[r] hearts too."

On behalf of Australia, I'd like to apologise to @Chunkz for Ben Simmons stealing his girl.



He dodged the Olympics to go to Wimbledon with her so trust me he's broke out hearts too. pic.twitter.com/kJLqf3awP4 — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) July 6, 2021



While one fan pointed out something important, "people act like ben simmons can't chill for a couple weeks i've seen people mad at him for enjoying himself at Wimbledon like damn he don't gotta be in the gym all the time bruh damn."

