The public has not caught a glimpse of Lilibet Diana yet, but people know it may be soon that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second daughter will be christened. If that happens, people are wondering if it is an event that Queen Elizabeth can grace.

According to one insider however, Queen Elizabeth will certainly witness this beautiful ceremony if it happens.

The insiders claimed to Richard Eden that Harry and Meghan are planning for Lilibet to be christened at Windsor right in front of the Queen.

The insiders however also think that there is a hidden motive if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do so. Since the two have already accused the Queen of handing down "genetic pain and suffering" and even said the palace reeked of racism, this move of having the Queen be at the christening cannot be construed as innocent.

They claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just eager to cling on to the perks of life in the Royal Family, or create more drama at their expense.

The source said that to have Lilibet be christened liked a regular person is a no-no for the couple. Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan want a royal christening for their baby, Lilibet, with the Queen in attendance. The source even said that Prince Harry already told the Queen his intentions when he visited the UK for his mom's statue unveiling.

"Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother,' the source told Eden Confidential.

"They are happy to wait until circumstances allow," the source added.

If the alleged plan pushes through, this would be Meghan's first return to Britain after Megxit.

Meanwhile for some who are wondering why Lilibet should be christened, it was once reported that even though Meghan Markle attended a Catholic high school, she herself was baptized and confirmed into the Church of England back in 2018.

The 45-minute service was quite intimate, and was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at the Chapel Royal. The whole event was described as a closely-guarded secret wherein only a limited royal aides were given the chance to partake in.

Some claimed that if Lilibet is indeed christened in UK, the rift between the palace and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is not going to heal anytime soon.

