The new "Chucky" show, which was based on the 1989 film "Child's Play," will be hitting our TV screens this fall, and the show's creator shares a big revelation about the main character that most viewers will relate.

According to Screen Rant, Don Mancini revealed that the show would revolve around the main protagonist named Jake (played by Zachary Arthur), who is struggling to find the truth about his sexual orientation; he's also having a hard time socializing in school as he's considered to be a "loner."

Even though he's lonely, he has a friend named Devon Evans (played by Bjorgvin Arnarson), and fans can expect a love story between the two.

"There are a lot of great scenes between Zach Arthur as Jake and his friend and crush Devon Evans, who's played by Bjorgvin Arnarson." Mancini stated in Comic-Con.

During Jake's shortcomings, he stumbled upon a local yard sale that sells a "Good Guy doll," he found comfort with the toy but little did he know, it was Chucky, and he will be murdering people around his community.

The show will also tackle Jake's curiosity as he has no idea that his toy is behind the gruesome crimes happening within their area.

When Jake discovers the doll's secret, Chucky is expected to be stopped by him as he continues to create chaos and expose dark secrets about Jake's neighbors.

Per the outlet, this is the first time the franchise featured a teenager that will take matters into his own hands to stop the evil doll.

The Show's New Protagonist Is Groundbreaking

Over the past film and TV franchise of "Chucky," and other slasher-themed movies, the production usually features inaccurate details about teenagers, and they heavily rely on "macho" and heteronormative.

Many critics applaud the upcoming show as it opted for change and diversity.

'Chucky' Will Not Be a Reboot

In early reports, the upcoming series is not a recreation of the past franchise but rather a sequel or a continuation of what will happen to Chucky next.

This is also considered to be the darkest Chucky ever. "With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films." Mancini stated in a 2018 interview.

"Chucky" will air on USA Network this October.

