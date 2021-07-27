Prince Harry may now have an excuse to go back to the UK if he's getting tired of Los Angeles already.

There is reportedly a new job opening in London which could mean a move in his future.

The Duke of Sussex recently became the Chief Impact Officer of mental health company BetterUp.

The role sounds like a perfect fit for the dad of two since he's already been a user of the app for months to improve his mental health.

He shared his experience, "I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable."

Prince Harry was hired back in March and is said to be excited to get started.

He said, "I intend to help create an impact in people's lives."

"Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

BetterUp is also happy to add the former royal to their team and is looking forward to expanding to the UK which where the Duke of Sussex will be stepping in.

Per the firm's chief executive, Alexi Robichaux was first introduced to Prince Harry last fall through a mutual connection.

What's Going to Happen To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage?

Because of the backlash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been getting from the media and the public, it's also no surprise that the little brother of Prince William turned to BetterUp service for mental health help.

The 36-year-old has been very vocal about his struggles mentally and takes its importance to heart. Now that he may be doing okay, he always wants to share the service with others.

But what could it mean for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage, though?

BetterUp's expansion sounds like the best invitation for Prince Harry to set roots down again in his home country, but it's uncertain if or when he or he and his wife would want to move back to the other side of the world.

Additionally, there have been rumors that the former "Suits" actress is worried about her husband running to the UK.

Meanwhile, if Prince Harry does feel homesick in Los Angeles, it doesn't seem to show because, in the past couple of months, there have been reports he's been doing fine.

They even welcomed their second daughter there.

But whether or not his new career will take him back to the UK or to other places, Prince Harry will surely make a massive difference because of the causes close to his heart.

