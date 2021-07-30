Johnny Depp fans have been campaigning for several months to remove Amber Heard from "Aquaman 2."

This is amid their legal battle of defamation and their tumultuous history as husband and wife.

But despite the public outrage and demand to remove the blonde beauty from the DC Extended Universe film "Aquaman 2" producer Peter Safran, the petition never stood a chance.

He confessed that Heard would be returning as Mera in the sequel and explained that the minds behind the movie don't intend to "accede to" the pressure of the fans.

Safran told Deadline while promoting "The Suicide Squad," "I don't think we're ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure. You gotta do what's best for the movie."

He believes that if Jason Momoa and James Wan were returning, so should be Amber Heard.

Safran further said, "One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn't mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes."

He concluded, "You have to do what's right for the film, and that's really where we landed on it."

Meanwhile, Amber Heard also addressed the protests against her.

She explained, "Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality."

"Only the fans actually made 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman 2' happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

The petition, which garnered over a million signatures, was created by fans of Johnny Depp and accused the actor of a "systematic crusade" to ruin the "Edward Scissorhands" star in Hollywood.

Amber Heard, who met Johnny Depp on their film "Pineapple Express," has long accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, something the Hollywood A-lister has denied.

After he sued publisher News Group Newspapers and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for referring to him as a wife-beater in one of The Sun's columns, Depp lost the case.

According to a British judge, the claim about Depp being abusive was "substantially true."

Meanwhile, since these scandals and allegations, Johnny Depp lost many of his projects, including one from Warner Bros for his role in "Fantastic Beasts 3."

Though he was forced to let go of the role, he was still paid $10 million.

Additionally, no criminal or civil judgments have been ruled against Amber Heard.

But the former couple is set to face each other in another court hearing for Depp's defamation lawsuit where he is asking for $50 million in damages for all of Heard's allegations.

