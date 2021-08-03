Kit Harington spoke candidly about the dark side of "Game of Thrones" and its effect on his mental health.

Despite being HBO's biggest hit show, "Game of Thrones" reportedly affected the stars' well-being especially during the filming of its eighth and final season.

Harington, for his part, outed the truth during his one-on-one interview on SiriusXM.

Kit Harington's Mental Health

According to the 34-year-old actor, he underwent mental health difficulties after GoT before correcting himself that it actually started during the end of the show.

"And I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I've been doing for years," he told host Jess Cagle, referring to his stint from 2011 to 2019.

"I think I took, sort of, a break after Thrones where, so, I don't want to work for a year [and] I want to really kind of concentrate on myself. I think I'm really happy I did that."

He also reflected on the time he had to take some time off to deal with his mental health issues. News about Harington entering a wellness retreat emerged soon after the series finale aired that year.

At that time, his representative sent a statement to Insider and revealed that the actor wanted to use his free time working on himself. It added that the wellness retreat admission was part of his plan to work on his personal issues.

Two years after the show ended, Harington revealed that, despite the cultural and mental impact of the show, he feels really proud to be part of it.

He also took his time to thank the series for pushing him to score two Emmy nominations and one Golden Globes nod. At the same time, GoT led him to meet his wife and a new set of good friends.

Kit Harington Revealed The Truth Previously

Aside from his SiriusXM interview, the actor actually spoke about the issue in the past, as well.

In January 2019, he told GQ Australia that the last season of GoT was seemingly created to break all the cast members.

"Everyone was broken at the end," he continued. "I don't know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f------ tiring."

After his stint on the HBO series, Harington is scheduled to work in Amazon's "Modern Love."

