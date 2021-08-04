Meghan Markle truly made sure she'll let people have. a glimpse of her baby on her 40th birthday...or close, but not quite. People who would have seen what she wanted them to see should have been eagle-eyed for sure. Fans be the judge.

It's been months now what the public is clamoring for a glimpse of two-month-old daughter Lilibet, and before her 40th birthday, there was an announcement that Meghan Markle would give in to the request on this special day.

The rumors are somehow true. She celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, and provided fans a first glimpse of baby Lilibet Diana. The only issue of course is fans were able to see it when they were watching the video, and when they were able to catch the moment, can their eyes make out Lilibet's face?

Given that the glimpse was VERY brief and the baby was just in a black and white picture on her desk, it's highly doubtful.

But then, a mom has got to do what she deems the best for her kid.

Also, the video was meant to be promoting something else. Although Prince Harry crashed this said celebratory video call with his funny juggling antics, the main meat of the video was the ex "Suits" actress' 40X40 initiative.



The video - which you can see here (and keep replaying to get a glimpse of the baby) - featured Meghan and comedian Melissa McCarthy announcing the project which encourages people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women returning to the workforce.

One can note that this has always been one of the advocacies that Meghan Markle is prioritizing, even back when she was a royal.

Specifically, for those who want to know where to look, Baby Lili could be seen in a tri-fold picture frame, alongside a photo of big brother Archie Harrison.

Before the video ends, they would also see Harry acting all goofy outside through the window, and making Melissa laugh with his weak juggling skills.

Apart from the video, which would probably be distracting given how people are likely to be fixated with catching a glimpse of the baby, Meghan Markle pens a lengthy explanation of what made her come up with 40x40 and what it is about.

"Amongst the most valuable gifts of time is also time spent in service to others knowing that it can contribute to incredible change," she starts.

"To that last point, and with my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need? And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?" Meghan continued.

Meghan said that tens of millions of women have left work in the past year, especially during the relentless COVID-19 pandemic.

She said now that there is a semblance of hope that women can return to their work, those who can should extend a hand to these women who became recently unemployed.

"I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce," she wrote.

