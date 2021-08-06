Andrew Dice Clay recently revealed that he's struggling with an ongoing health condition, but this doesn't stop him from doing what he loves.

According to the musician's representative who spoke to TMZ, Clay is currently suffering from Bell's palsy, an unexplained medical condition wherein the patient's facial muscle suddenly weakens, in worst cases, paralyzation.

The representative stated that Clay was shocked when he woke up weeks ago, and his face was "drooping."

Luckily, there are no other symptoms besides the weakening of his face. Clay didn't think it was a stroke, so he immediately sought medical advice from a doctor, and he found out the real deal about his health.

Andrew Dice Clay Continues To Perform Despite Bell's Palsy

Despite his current medical state, Clay continues doing what he loves, performing in front of a crowd.

Per the outlet, showgoers spotted the musician performing at a comedy club in New Jersey.

Audiences noticed that there's something up with his face as he walks up to the stage. He started talking with a "slurred speech," and they thought it was a part of the show.

Moments later, Clay revealed his condition, which shocked the crowd, but he kept positivity in the room as he jokes and interacts with the audience throughout his show.

Clay is expected to appear in various shows around the U.S., like Texas and New York, and he doesn't have any plans on canceling them despite his health problem.

Can Andrew Dice Clay Recover From Bell's Palsy?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Bell's palsy is not permanent; however, there are cases that the condition won't go away.

Today, there is still no cure for the condition, but a patient can recover from it from a few weeks to several months.

Previous Bell's palsy patients recover full strength in their faces.

Regardless of a person's age, the medical condition could strike anyone and pregnant women in most cases.

It is most common for kids whose age bracket is before 15 and older people after 60.

The condition's cause is still a medical mystery, but some experts believe it is from inflammation around the immune system. It is often associated with diabetes, injuries, toxins, high blood pressure, sarcoidosis, and more.

