Tyson Fury gave a positive update after revealing that their daughter, Athena, needed to receive intensive care.

On Monday, Tyson shared an update about his daughter after Paris gave birth to her over the weekend.

According to the boxer, the baby was already in a stable position before wishing she could be discharged from the unit as soon as possible. After a few hours, he shared a video of him as he cradled his newborn.

"Hi guys, the baby's doing fantastic, a lot, lot better. She's off the ventilator, she's doing really good, look, she's lovely," he said in the Instagram video.

The 32-year-old athlete then delivered his gratitude to everyone who offered support before and after Athena got admitted to the ICU.

The newborn daughter is the sixth child Tyson and Paris share. The other five children are Prince Tyson Fury II, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Prince John James, Venezuela, and Valencia Amber.

Fury did everything to get back to the U.K. to support his wife after completing his isolation following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

For what it's worth, he tested positive for the virus after it spread in a U.S. training camp where he was preparing for his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury Works Harder At The Same Time

Although he remains at the hospital, Tyson continuously works in pursuit of helping a charity.

On Monday, he announced he would be auctioning two signed WBC belts. He also offered a meet and greet to a randomly selected donor on GoFundMe.

The proceeds are reportedly for the Ronald McDonald House charity which provides home from home accommodation for families with children in Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

He also posed for a picture with his father, John, to promote their vision.

"They do a fantastic job on a daily basis. We've got two WBC belts here that I'm going to sign personally and we're going to put them up for charity to raise some money for the hospital, he said. "I will do a personal meet and greet to whoever wins these belts and I'll personally sign them to you."

He is currently a two-time world heavyweight champion after defeating Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko.

