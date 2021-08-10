Is Tom Selleck already going blind?

Among the Hollywood stars, Selleck remains one of the veterans who continue to work in the industry despite his age. This year, a tabloid reported multiple times that the actor may go blind soon.

According to National Enquirer, the 76-year-old actor does his best in order to keep his eyesight as good as possible. It claimed that one of their sources spotted him visiting a Los Angeles-based eyes specialist, which led the tabloid to theorize about his vision.

What reportedly made things worse was the fact that he takes medication for his rheumatoid arthritis that possibly contributes to his worsening eyesight.

"That puffy chipmunk look in his face is a sign of someone who's been on steroids, commonly used to treat that condition," a medical expert allegedly said. "The side effects are cataracts and glaucoma - and in the worst cases it can lead to blindness!"

But after the visit, a source close to the "Blue Bloods" star that his vision's status only got worse. The same doctor said that glaucoma and cataracts can be corrected with surgery. With that said, the pressure would soon leave Selleck blind.

Earlier this year, GossipCop quoted that the same tabloid made a similar claim and debunked it. Now, the investigative site dismissed the claims again.

Tom Selleck Can Still See

Following the emergence of the news, GossipCop accused the tabloid of releasing damaging false stories about Selleck.

It noted that the actor once sued the publication in 1983 for "making continuous false and defamatory statements about him."



National Enquirer did a similar thing by alleging that the actor was going blind due to the arthritis medication he started taking in 2017. It then released another version earlier this year.

As of the writing, a legit representative confirmed to the investigative site that Selleck is in excellent health.

In addition, Selleck has been noticeably wearing eyeglasses in the past years. Thus, it is only normal for him to visit an eye specialist to check his grade.

Apart from his health, Selleck also hit rumors about his career. In July 2020 a cover of Star published an issue with the actor's photo on its cover. The words "So Long Hollywood" can also be seen on the paper.

The publication's source alleged that the actor wants to prioritize his family after decades of working as an actor.

