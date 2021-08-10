Nick Cannon is defending DaBaby for his actions after his controversial homophobic rant during the Rolling Loud concert in Miami weeks back.

According to The New York Post, the TV host was a guest on "The Breakfast Club, 105.1's radio program, where he opens up about DaBaby's situation, saying that he doesn't deserve to be cancelled.

He started by saying men, not only within the black community, have a particular ego as they believe "apologizing is weakness" when it's not. He added that saying sorry "takes great strength" to tell anyone that the person at fault is wrong.

In addition, Cannon stated that he knows the rapper's comments were not justified, but he believes that DaBaby will have time for himself to grow and learn more from the situation.

Cannon said that DaBaby is a "strong brother" who constantly pushes to smile every day despite losing his father and brother. He also added that fans should "accept" his emotion.

Following this, he has a piece of advice to the people who are trying to cancel anyone, not just DaBaby. The host mentioned that the public should use the situation as an opportunity for education.

"If I'm saying these things about the LGBTQIA community, show me where I'm wrong, not only is that going to help me, but you're going to help so many other people who think like me. There are so many DaBabys out there." He added. (via the outlet mentioned above)

Nick Cannon Gets Attacked By Twitter Users

Following his appearance on the radio show, Twitter users immediately went on social media to express their disappointment to Cannon.

"he is 30 years old...he isnt a baby...he is an adult who has been ok with not being educated through the time period where ALL THE INFO is available at the fingertips....stop sticking up for ignorance...embraced ignorance is a plague right now," one fan wrote, saying Cannon shouldn't defend the rapper.

"Doesn't Nick have a dozen babies of his own to worry about? He doesn't need to be making excuses for some grown dude's rampant homophobia," another fan wrote.

"Nick Cannon DOES NOT have a saying in this. He ain't gay, bi, queer or nothing!! He does not get to decide whether or not the affected part can cancel DaDone, I mean DaBaby!" One tweeted.

Nick Cannon Was Previously Cancelled For Controversial Comments

Per USA Today, the TV host had also faced controversy a few years back when he promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories with Professor Griff on his podcast show.

YouTube removed the episode for violating the platform's guidelines regarding hate speech. ViacomCBS, where Cannon worked since the 90s, condemned his comments saying that they support the fight against bigotry, and the host didn't apologize immediately.

Cannon was also fired from VH1's comedy series titled "Wild 'N Out" but was later brought back a few months later after he addressed the issue and apologized for his actions.