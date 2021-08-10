Ashley Tisdale shared heartbreaking news to fans as she revealed that her iconic "High School Musical" role, Sharpay Evans, won't be coming back to fans' TV screens, even on the Disney+ series, and she revealed the reason why.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, as reported by Pop Culture, Tisdale mentioned that she wouldn't be reprising Sharpay's role on the ongoing revival series- which stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, and more.

The actress stated that she feels like she wouldn't be able to play the role again, and she's afraid that justice won't be given to the character. She added that Sharpay Evans stuck to her as she grew up, and she's trying to unlearn and be aware of her surroundings.

"You know what I'm saying? I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that's a big part of Sharpay." Tisdale said in the interview.

In addition, the "Phineas and Ferb" voice actress clarified that she would hate to ruin the opportunity, but she won't be coming back to play the role as she's currently busy being a first-time mother to her daughter named Jupiter.

Tisdale stated that being a mother is a new challenge for her as she's still struggling to wake up in the middle of the night to change diapers and feed her baby but her husband, Chris French, is always there to help her.

Ashley Tisdale did not reveal whether she'll return to acting in the future.

Ashley Tisdale's Iconic Disney Roles

Many fans grew up watching Ashley Tisdale on Disney as she had numerous iconic roles in the past. Her most notable one is the character of Sharpay Evans in the "High School Musical" trilogy.

Throughout the films, Sharpay is known for her sassy, spoiled, and all-pink attitude, which Tisdale gave justice to. Her success didn't stop there as her character had its spin-off movie titled "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure."

The 36-year-old actress also appeared on the hit Disney sitcom series "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody", along with Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

Tisdale's talent landed her as a voiceover actress for the animated series "Phineas and Ferb."

