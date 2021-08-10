Former President Barack Obama celebrated his lavish, celebrity-filled guest list, 60th birthday over the weekend, and fans still don't have a specific answer why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was absent at the momentous event. Recently, a royal expert claims another reason why they weren't invited.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote a published article on the Telegraph, as reported by Mirror UK, saying that the Obamas disapproved of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's actions to the Royal family.

She mentioned that the former president and the first lady firmly believes in the phrase "blood is thicker than water", meaning they would put "family first" in all situations. They allegedly think that Prince Harry isn't doing the same thing.

The Obamas don't like how Prince Harry attacks his family, especially during the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In addition, the Duke had also appeared and produced a documentary series about mental health titled "The Me You Can't See", where he blurted out his personal experience with the royals. He also commented on Prince Charles' way of parenting in an episode of the "Armchair Expert Podcast."

However, the royal couple and the former first family has not confirmed whether all of the information mentioned above were true.

Another Reason Why The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Weren't Invited To Barack Obama's Birthday Bash?

In early reports, Dicki Arbiter, another royal expert, suggests that Prince Harry and his wife were not considered "double A-listers", meaning they are not in the same league as Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, and any other wealthy celebrities.

Daniela Elser previously mentioned that they aren't of the same calibre as the well-known personalities because their previous attacks on the royal family are what they are known for today.

However, other reports were alleging the couple didn't attend the event because they are on "parental leave" to take care of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

Obama's Controversial Weekend Party

Numerous celebrities like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and more attended Barack Obama's 60th birthday.

However, the event caused controversy online after Erykah Badu posted, then deleted, a video showing the guests at the party dancing without facemasks despite the highly contractive Delta variant of COVID-19.

There were also issues with traffic around the area because of the number of guests who attended.

The party was held at the Obamas' $11.75 million "Martha's Vineyard" in Massachusetts.

