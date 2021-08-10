Queen Elizabeth II visited Balmoral, where a ceremony took place for the Battalion's Royal Regiment of Scotland. While she was on her peaceful stay, Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit alleging Prince Andrew with sexual abuse when she was 17.

Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, is an alleged victim of disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She also purported in the court documents that she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York in London, New York, and on Epstein's Caribbean island.

Giuffre left a statement saying, "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me, the powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions."

The legal action has been filed days before the expiration date of a New York State law permitting alleged victims of childhood sex abuse to file civil claims that might be blocked by statutes of limitations, per ABC news.

Andrew has repeatedly denied Giuffre's allegations and still has not responded to the lawsuit.

Virginia Giuffre's Statement

Giuffre also added in her statement, via her lawyers, "As a mother and a wife, my family comes first, and I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates."

A senior royal family member has never been accused of sexual assault before. To clarify, Prince Andrew is not being charged, nor has there ever been any suggestion he might be at this point.

Giuffre's lawsuit started two years after Epstein committed suicide in New York jail after his arrest with sex trafficking charges. And during those intervening years, the Queen has repeatedly made the most shocking move in her reign.

The Queen Handling Prince Andrew's Mishaps

In August 2019, Her Majesty put on a wildly ill-conceived show of support for Andrew by deciding to drive to church with him by her side, appearing as insensitive in the face of Epstein's victims, reported by this article.

Other than that, the Queen also tried to use her regal imprimatur to cover her son during a crisis.

In 2011, when his connection to Giuffre was first claimed, the Queen responded by not punishing him but investing him with the symbol of a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, the highest possible honor for "personal service" to the sovereign.



This showed that the Royal Family had not done a thing to deal with the situation. The palace never appeared to show any willingness to act upon the level of fury the people have with Andrew's issue and unlikely anything they have dealt with before.

