Patricia Hitchcock, popularly known for her roles in the films "Psycho" and "Strangers on a Train," has passed away at 93.

According to The Independent, her daughter, Katie O'Connell-Fiala, confirmed the devastating news saying that Hitchcock died on Monday in Thousand Oaks, California.

At the time of this writing, the actress's cause of death has not been released to the public.

The "Sabotage" star is the only child of legendary film director Alfred Hitchcock who passed away in 1980. The actress grew up being surrounded by movies made by her father, leading her to enter the entertainment industry.

Hitchcock has appeared in several films directed by her father, such as "Stage Fright (1950)" where she played the role of Chubby Bannister, "Sabotage (1936)" and "Psycho (1960)."

The actress also appeared in "The Mudlark" and "The Ten Commandments."

Hitchcock's career did not revolve around the film industry as she also conquered numerous TV shows such as "Suspense," "Suspicion," and her father's remarkable "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," where she appeared in at least ten episodes.

Patricia Hitchcock's Early Life

Born Patricia Alma Hitchcock, popularly known for her nickname Pat, grew up in England, where it was strict at the time. She entered a boarding school at the age of eight then later moved into the United States.

According to IMDb, Her acting career started in 1944 when she appeared on the popular Broadway show "Violet" at the Belasco Theatre.

She was later sent back to London by her father to pursue her college degree at 18. She studied in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where she honed her skills to be a fully experienced actress.

Hitchcock later gave up her acting career when she got married to focus on raising a family. Her last work was in 2003; she published a book co-authored by Laurent Bouzereau, titled "Alma Hitchcock: the woman Behind the Man."

Fans Mourn

Following the news of her tragic death, fans immediately took to social media to pay tribute and send their deepest condolences to the family.

"As a kid with glasses, I loved seeing Patricia Hitchcock in STRANGERS ON A TRAIN wearing glasses, looking pretty and being funny," one fan wrote.

"She was always a pleasant surprise whenever she inevitably popped up in an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents. RIP," another fan wrote.

"Patricia Hitchcock was one of the many reasons that 'Strangers on a Train' remains my favorite Hitchcock film. She's a joy to watch and I hate that we're loosing her link to this rich cinematic legacy. She'll be greatly missed," one tweeted.

