Kevin Hart drew hilarious reactions from fans when he reacted to Don Cheadle's age shockingly during an interview on his show.

According to E! News, Cheadle appeared on the comedian's newest talk show titled "Hart to Heart," available for streaming on Peacock.

A video clip of the pair's interview circulated online and immediately went viral as Hart shockingly reacts to Cheadles age. An awkward silence followed the interaction, and fans can't help but laugh, especially at the actor's facial expression. (watch a clip of the interview below)

Kevin Hart gotta chill! Don Cheadle looked so hurt 😂 pic.twitter.com/IwTbvlJWaG — Powerline (@GioJohnson_) August 10, 2021

On the video, the actor was discussing something and candidly shared, "you know, I'm 56 years old..." to which Hart blurted out a loud "damn!"

The "Iron Man 2" star appeared insulted as he's utterly Pokerface while silence fills the room. Moments later, Hart apologized by saying, "I'm sorry because it was a thought." The comedian added that he didn't mean it to come out like that.

Despite saying sorry and seeing remorse on the comedian's face, Cheadle wasn't buying his explanation and later suggested that the show should have a poll that enables fans to share their thoughts on what "damn" really meant.

Hart defended himself by saying it was coming from a place of love.

Fans Share Hilarious Reaction

After the clip went viral, many fans took to social media to share their hilarious responses.

"Yo kev why you gotta do don like that man," one fan wrote along with laughing emojis.

"That's the best 4 second exchange on the internet today," another fan wrote.

"@DonCheadle, the expression on your face is priceless. You gave @KevinHart4real the look of "Little Man, what did you just say to me," one tweeted.

Kevin Hart's 'Hart to Heart'

Per Entertainment Tonight, the comedian's show sits down with A-list celebrities to talk about personal life experiences.

Aside from Don Cheadle, stars such as Jimmy Kimmel, Miley Cyrus, Cameron Diaz, and more, are expected to be a guest on the show.

The talk show is exclusively available for streaming on Peacock; new episodes come out every Thursday.

