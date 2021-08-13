Just a week after Barack Obama's lavish 60th birthday in Martha's Vineyard, the former first family is facing yet another controversy after it was reported that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the area spiked since the event.

According to Daily Mail UK, over 63 people in the area have tested positive for the virus since the birthday bash last weekend. The number of cases has been the highest since April this year.

Health officials clarified that they still can't pinpoint whether all the guests, including celebrities, were the reason why the positive cases had spiked.

There is still no official COVID-19 case recorded from the hundreds of A-list guests invited on the former President's birthday.

In early reports, the extravagant party was heavily criticized as hundreds of guests gathered under a massive tent without a facemask and not observing physical distancing.

Despite the vaccinated guests, the alarming number of the highly contractive Delta variant COVID-19 cases are still scattered.

Erykah Badu came under fire after posting, then deleted, a video of the former President dancing the night away without wearing any protective gear.

It was heavily criticized by netizens saying that they shouldn't have a social gathering as there's an ongoing pandemic happening.

Badu recently took to Twitter to apologize to Barack and Michelle Obama for releasing unauthorized videos from the event.

"Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the "terrible guest " at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of 'how NOT ' to be ...... erica." The 50-year-old singer wrote.

The singer is the only one who publicly posted footage from the event.

Aside from Badu, several famous personalities were also in attendance, like Beyonce, Jay-Z, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Stephen Colbert, Don Cheadle, Tom Hanks, Rita Hanks, and more.

According to Fox News, thethe event was supposed to have 700 guests (including Obama's 200 staff members), but it was reported that the guest list was trim down to follow CDC's requirements.

The party was held at the former first family's $11.75 million "Martha's Vineyard" estate near Edgartown Great Pond in Massachusetts.

There was also a massive traffic jam that leads guests to leave early from the venue.

