Taylor Swift's stalker was recently busted after attempting to enter the singer's apartment building in TriBeCa.

According to Page Six, a 28-year-old named Patrick Nissen was arrested inside the apartment complex after security personnel notified authorities that a man was trespassing early in the morning.

The stalker was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.

Nissen had dedicated his social media accounts to Swift as he constantly posts and tweets his requests to the singer. He previously professed his undying love for her.

Even though Nissen's Twitter account appears inactive for the past six years, his previous posts are still accessible.

"Trying to be faithful after all I've been through I love @taylorswift13 she needs to come get me. I'm breaking down and freaking out." He wrote in 2015.

His bio was also dedicated to the singer as it reads, "Taylor swift is one of those people I feel like I could connect with and fall in love with. Ready to conquer Death. LOVE."

At the time of this writing, Taylor Swift has not publicly commented regarding Patrick Nissen.

Not The First Trespassing Incident In Taylor Swift's TriBeCa Apartment

Earlier this year, another man was caught trying to sneak into the "Out of the Woods" hitmaker's apartment.

Authorities arrived at the building late at night when they complained about a person trying to enter the complex as the main entrance was open.

The 52-year-old man named Hanks Johnson was arrested without incident.

Taylor Swift's New York City Properties

Per the outlet, Swift owns at least three apartments in the TriBeCa building complex, which she bought in 2018.

Besides the lavish units, she also purchased a townhouse nearby which costs $17 million.

In total, Swift spent over $47.7 million on all her properties on the block.

Taylor Swift's History With Stalkers

Per Pop Culture, the singer had multiple stalkers in the past. The incidents were so severe that cops were involved in protecting Swift's safety.

In 2017, a man named Mohammed Jaffar was arrested after showing up at the singer's home five times in 60 days.

The following year, Julius Sanrock was also arrested outside Swift's home in California. The man was allegedly wearing a mask and had a knife in his vehicle.

