Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian just celebrated a big milestone in their relationship. The Blink-182 drummer allowed his girlfriend to be the one to get him to face a assumed phobia - flying.

After surviving a deadly plane crash nearly 13 years ago, many understand if Travis Barker never board an aircraft ever again. A traumatic experience can do that to just about anyone. But he celebrated a milestone on Saturday when he successfully took his first plane ride after all these years with none other than girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian beside him for moral support.

It must have been an emotional ride for him both. He could have said no to this trip and Kourtney would have nothing to do about it, but he said yes, so he must truly love her that much.

The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer was glimpsed boarding a private jet with the reality star. They were reportedly going to travel with Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner, 65, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 40, for some rest and recreation time in Mexico's famous Cabo San Lucas.

ALSO READ: Alex Rodriguez Still Has Jennifer Lopez Photos on His IG, While the Diva Already PURGED Him Off

Travis was first spotted at an airfield in Camarillo, California. He looked as if he was preparing to board the plane. Insiders claimed that the two arrived quite late for the flight since Kris and Corey were already in the jet for an hour before they arrived.

It was apparent that Barker had some qualms about boarding the airplane since he was also spotted embracing Kourtney first before going up.

Moreover, she held his hands as they walked up their stairs.

One can recall how back in June, Barker already made a sudden announcement that he might fly again. He could have been pertaining to this trip back then already.

In 2008, Travis vowed to never sit on a plane again after he witnessed a crash that killed four people, out of the 6 aboard. But one Friday afternoon in June, he suddenly tweeted, "I might fly again." This spurred words of encouragement, celebration and some, caution.

"I was in a plane crash as a child. It took me a few years to fly again. I fly all the time now, but every once and awhile the fear creeps back in. Breathing helps. I hope you make it back up one day," wrote one fan.

"If you're dating Kourtney they fly private planes like cars," wrote another. Since this was back in June, they were just rumored to be dating and not as official as they are now.

"It's in your best interest to explore and to find the strength to do this. Very admirable and trust you will be just fine! XO," another quipped.

It's nice to finally see him do it, with the love of his life.

ALSO READ: Horatio Sanz' Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Just a Con Artist Demanding $7.5 Million for Her 'Silence?'