Ireland Baldwin sent her fans into a frenzy after posting a naked woman tattoo that looks precisely like Kendall Jenner. Recently, the singer/actress is clearing the air about the true meaning behind her new ink.

Baldwin took to her Instagram to post a piece of art tattooed on her right arm. The tattoo is a naked woman with pink stockings, black hair, and its face has striking similarities with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.

After sharing the snap, fans quickly speculated that it's an homage to the supermodel whom she's friends with in high school. (check out the photo below)

"There's a naked Kendall Jenner on your arm! Look out!" one commented.

"Who else though this was Kendall Jenner?" another one commented.

Even though the majority of comments pointed out that the reference behind it is the reality star, other fans are not having it.

"Oh Lord this stupid internet has too much time to discuss whether this is Kendall or not...in fact this is a very cool and nice tattoo at the body of a beautiful woman," one fan wrote.

Ireland Baldwin Clarifies The True Meaning Behind Tattoo

A day after the photo was posted, Baldwin took to her Instagram stories to set things straight and revealed the actual reference behind her tattoo.

"My tattoo isn't Kendall Jenner. She's beautiful tho so I'll take it... but it's actually an illustration that was done in the 60's," she captioned a selfie. (check out the reference photo below)

Kendall Jenner, Ireland Baldwin's Friendship

According to the Daily Mail UK, the two have been friends in high school, and she revealed that they "grew up" together.

However, their friendship in Sierra Canyon School didn't last as Jenner became closer with Baldwin's first cousin, Hailey Bieber.

Ireland Baldwin Slam Critics

Baldwin isn't happy with some of the comments on her recent post, so she called them out and told them she's not going to stop getting tattoos anytime soon.

"I love my tattoos and I'm going to keep getting them because it's my body, life's short, and it's none of your business."

At the time of this writing, Kendall Jenner has not publicly commented on Ireland Baldwin's recent ink.

