Queen Elizabeth II is in danger and will remain in Balmoral for her summer break after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, all staff members are required to get tested for COVID-19 on a daily basis. However, one of them tested positive on Saturday.

The insider mentioned that the person was immediately sent home, and establishments like the bar and concessionaire were closed down.

The remaining staff was told to practice all safety precautionary measures like maintaining the masks and to socially distance themselves from each other; it was reported that the royal family is also following these.

Courtiers also removed the way they serve food, which was buffet style, to prevent the virus from passing on; however, the Queen insists that servants should still serve the food, and the rest of the family will continue having picnics around the area.

Aside from Her Majesty, other Royal family members are also present on the estate like Prince Andrew and ex-wife Fergie, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mozzi, Prince Edward and Sophie.

Due to the COVID-19 scare, the family didn't attend the church service last weekend.

Is Queen Elizabeth II Vaccinated?

According to BBC, Her Majesty and Prince Philip got their first dose of vaccine earlier this year.

A household doctor administered the jabs at Windsor Castle. The Queen herself wants to publicize her vaccination to prevent speculation.

It was not mentioned what type of vaccine the royal couple got, but the outlet mentioned above clarified that the Queen already received her second dose.

Why Is The Queen Staying In Balmoral?

Queen Elizabeth II continues to carry on her family's annual tradition of visiting the Scottish estate during summer. This is her first time going to the Balmoral without Prince Philip.

It was reported that the Queen wants to visit the place "to get back to normal" following her husband's passing and Megxit.

Last month, sources revealed that Her Majesty is looking forward to visiting the place as she's "tired and grieving."

All of the festivities will continue despite the Prince's death. He was dubbed as the "Master of the Barbecue" during family events at the estate.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids are expected to visit Balmoral later this month, but it was not revealed whether their plans were postponed due to the COVID scare.

The outlet did not mention if the Queen and her family got PCR tests to know their health status.

At the time of this writing, the Royal family has not issued a public statement regarding the Queen's situation.

