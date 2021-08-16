New horrifying details regarding Josh Duggar's child pornography case were leaked because of unsealed court documents. These latest allegations are meant to give the public more information about the TV star.

According to unsealed court transcripts obtained by Radar Online, as reported by Gossip Cop, prosecutors revealed more disturbing evidence against Duggar.

The evidence was laid out from his hearing last May. Investigators stated that the evidence they got was child pornography obtained from his computer from a place he's working.

Disturbing images include a toddler. One of the investigators stated that the pictures he saw on Duggar's device are the worst that he'd ever encountered.

It was revealed that Duggar allegedly uses the same password on all platforms, including his computer, social media accounts, and bank account.

His password is a substantial piece of evidence as it only proves that "he is the person behind the partition" and the one who downloaded horrifying child pornography.

One legal counsel who represents the government argued that Duggar's previous behavior explains a lot of his hands-on offenses as he already did it previously.

"He has a history, a history dating back 20 years, that shows his sexual attraction to children and the deviousness of his activity." The lawyer cited.

Federal Agents Obtained a Search Warrant

Per the outlet, law enforcement got a search warrant to search the reality star's vehicle after an anonymous person tipped authorities about child pornography on his work computer.

During the trial, federal agents clarified that Duggar wasn't arrested, and he's allowed to leave the premises if he wishes to, as their motive is to search his property. However, Duggar remained on the scene where he watched authorities get his work laptop and another device.

The TV star was questioned, but he refused to give the HP All-in-one desktop and Macbook laptop password.

Josh Duggar's Legal Team Hits Back

Duggar's lawyers are hitting back by arguing that other people could potentially have access to the computer containing disturbing photos of a toddler.

The reality star was later released into the custody of church friends of his parents after the hearing; however, he's not allowed to get close with kids, especially those who are still minor.

He's also not permitted to be near his children, but his wife, Anna, allowed him to do so.

This is not Josh Duggar's last hearing, as he's expected to appear in court again on November 30. It was initially scheduled on July 6 but was later moved to the date mentioned above.

Josh Duggar's Case

The former TLC star is currently facing several counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. The photos obtained from his devices were believed to be children who are younger than 12 years old.

