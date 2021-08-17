Tristan Thompson has become all defensive these days after rumors have it that his reconciliation with Khloe Kardashian is not bound to happen.

Thompson has had enough of people talking about his relationship with Khloe Kardashian and his cheating ways. He no longer has zero chill for those who keep commenting that Khloe forgiving him every time he allegedly cheated is wrong. He no longer has patience to hear someone say he and Khloe's reconciliation is not going to happen.

For him, all of them are worse than thieves for even having an interest in his love life, because they all end up stealing and ruining his reputation.

Although he did not specifically said his recent cryptic tweets were for those who love to talk about his love life, this is not that hard to assume since his name these days are in reports talking about his relationship to his baby mama Khloe. It's not that hard to arrive at the conclusion after adding one to one.

A source said that it is important for Khloe to have a decent relationship with Tristan because it is for their daughter True's good. "It's very important to Khloe that True has a relationship with her dad and that her parents get along. The truth isn't juicy or exciting but that is the truth," the source explained.

Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 16, 2021

Therefore, it can be said that Tristan Thompson has actually retaliated with a flurry of angry posts on social media, ostensibly in response to allegations that he and baby mama Khloe Kardashian haven't repaired their relationship despite recent and ongoing difficulties.

In a pair of Monday tweets, the basketball player, 30, called 'gossipers' "worse than thieves" for discussing his private life. ""Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore," his first tweet reads.

HIs second one goes, "So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."

Both tweets came after a revelation was made by some reports that despite rumors claiming they were back together, it seems Kardashian, 37, and Thompson are nothing but friends co-parenting a child.

