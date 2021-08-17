Is Ryan Sutter experiencing health concerns three months after learning that he has Lyme disease?

Sutter made sure his fans knew about his health journey and kept them updated with the recent treatments and procedures he received.

Over the weekend, Sutter shared an update to his fans about his health condition, revealing that he underwent a knee replacement procedure.

Ryan Sutter Underwent Surgery

On his Instagram account, the 46-year-old former "Bachelorette" star uploaded a photo of his leg with a long incision due to the surgery. He posted the update alongside a lengthy caption that disclosed his current status.

"Goodbye old friend. Thanks for all your support. We came into the world together, bound by blood and bone," he wrote. "We sought challenge [sic], taking on each one in a joint effort. Though you bent, you never broke."

He paid tribute to the body part that gave him "balance, strength, and hyperextension" while doing his adventures. He added that his knee helped him get through the most challenging year of his life before leaving several hashtags like "#adiosknee #kneereplacement #onward #ouch" and "#life" at the end of the post.

READ ALSO: Ellen DeGeneres Calls Herself 'Luckiest Girl' Amid Scandal -- Here's Why

His followers then sent him well wishes as he continues to work on improving his health.

One fan commented on the post and said, "Geez Ryan, I thought you were going to lose your leg... so dramatic over a knee. Heal quickly!"

"Wishing you all the best for a speedy recovery!" another added.

Ryan Sutter's Health Conditions

The reality TV star's knee surgery came months after he learned he has Lyme disease. Sutter and his wife Trista underwent a year-long journey last year to determine the cause of his extreme pain and fatigue.

After a few appointments with his doctors, he was diagnosed with the disease. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, the disease remains the most common vector-borne illness in the country. A patient gets the bacterium through the bite of infected black-legged ticks.

His doctors reportedly told him he had been exposed to mold toxins while working as a firefighter. He spent an 18-week fire academy program with the Denver Fire Department before experiencing the symptoms. These toxins, unfortunately, triggered the disease.

Apart from Lyme disease, he was also tested positive for COVID-19 and Epstein-Barr virus - a condition that can cause mononucleosis.

READ MORE: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Becomes MCU Best Action Movie So Far? Early Reviews Hint So!