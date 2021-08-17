Alex Rodriguez spoke candidly about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez for the first time since they called off their engagement.

Amid Lopez and Ben Affleck's blossoming relationship, Rodriguez keeps his head high and chooses to look at the brighter side instead.

Even in his recent interview, he could not help but share how the end of the relationship brought him lessons.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the 46-year-old baseball shortstop said he shared five years of "incredible life" with the actress. He also pointed out that he learned so much as he spent time with her and his daughters.

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" he went on.

Amid the rumors that he becomes bitter about Lopez and Affleck's relationship, the athlete assured that he is "in a great place" at the moment.

According to Rodriguez, he started looking forward to his future instead of lurking around the past.

He and Lopez ended their engagement in April after getting engaged in 2019. The actress already moved on with "Justice League: Snyder's Cut" actor while Rodriguez already stirred dating rumors.

Jennifer Lopez "Happy" As Well

Before Rodriguez spoke about the relationship, Lopez already shared her status last month, saying that she had never been better than she is now.

In an interview on Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Lopez noted that people around her always wonder how she is and if she is okay. The 51-year-old assured her fans that she currently feels super happy as she has never been this better in her entire life.

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," she uttered.

Lopez noted that the place she is currently in is full of amazing things. Although she thought none of them would happen again, the good stuff reportedly occurred again.

The events and developments made her realize that she already reached the "best time of her life."

Lopez has been noticeably happy, though, as multiple news outlets have been spotted her with Affleck almost every day.

