Rapper Bhad Bhabie had moved on from starting beef with other artists and is now focused on fighting with AirBnB owners.

It seems that the situation was more serious than one would expect as Danielle Bregolli considered filing a lawsuit over the issue.

The "Bestie" singer planned to go on a bit of holiday when the accommodation rental company had pissed her off.

The 18-year-old could not book a reservation due to AirBnB's terms and conditions, but the website allowed her to create an account.

Airbnb had already replied to the celebrity's threats by saying "it's nothing personal" and referred her to the company's age requirement policy TMZ reported.

The policy strictly informs its clients that "in some locations, people under the age of 25 with fewer than 3 positive reviews can't book entire home listings within their local areas."

However, the rapper can still reserve a private room, whether in a hotel or a different accommodation in a nearby location.

If Danielle had checked even further, she would have seen that Airbnb allows users of any age to book any listing outside their local area.

Bhad Bhabie's Bad Behavior

Bhad Bhabie ranted her side of the story on her social media and posted screenshots on her Instagram stories.

On Tuesday morning, the rapper wanted her followers to know her new beef with the rental company.

She mentioned Airbnb saying, "y'all weird asf not renting to me [because] I'm 18 FYI I've never thrown a party in my life believe it or not. Y'all will b[e] hearing from my lawyer b-tches."

The "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper followed it up with another story with the caption, "Why am I able to sign up then???"

The stories have since been deleted, but some Instagram accounts saved the posts and re-uploaded them. When asked about the incident, the teenager replied that she felt the "blatant age discrimination." Bregolli defended herself by saying that her manager, twice her age, is more likely to throw a party at an Airbnb.

Bhad Bhabie's Career Transition

After becoming legal, Bhad Bhabie discovered more opportunities for her career, including opening her Only Fans.



This might have been the reason why she felt so offended by AirBnB denying her adult privileges.

According to Daily Mail, the rapper admitted that she has enough money to retire since opening her adult-content profile on Only Fans.

"I started making so much money when I started doing OnlyFans. And when I say making money, I mean I could retire right now if I wanted to," said Danielle.

The self-proclaimed multi-millionaire earned her first million during her debut stream, filmed after her 18th birthday.

Never mind an AirBnB rental when Bhad Bhabie can afford a fully furnished $4 million house in Boca Raton, Florida.

