Miranda Kerr is speaking out about her 'love' for Orlando Bloom's fiancee Katy Perry and her very cordial relationship with her ex-husband. She revealed that while Bloom can be tad annoying, Katy Perry is worth gushing about, especially on how the singer treats Kerr's son.

'We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together,' revealed the model, 38 during a recent appearance on the Moments with Candace Parker podcast. Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010 to 2013, when they divorced.

Despite their divorce, the former couple has stayed close and is co-parenting their 10-year-old son Flynn. Later in the interview, the former Victoria's Secret Angel jokingly referred to Orlando as her "annoying brother" and thanked Katy for being in her life to help her deal with Bloom.

'I love [Katy],' she gushed. 'I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad. [Orlando is], like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother,' the runway maven joked. She said Katy had been helping her deal with Bloom.

Kerr, who continues to praise Perry, recalls meeting the 36-year-old pop diva for the first time in 2016 at Orlando's house. "When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along," she revealed.

One thing she really likes and appreciates about Katy is that she's nice to Bloom's son with Kerr. In fact, she's playful with Fynn, as opposed to being mean or indifferent like other stepmoms.

"I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that's all you can ask for,' said Kerr.

'We hung out by the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was like a little party up the road, and we all went to it together and it was like, "Oh, this is great!"'

Kerr remarried in 2013 after her divorce from Bloom. Her new husband is 31-year-old Evan Spiegel. Katy and Orlando began dating in 2016, but they broke up the following year before reuniting in February 2018.

The next February, the couple got engaged, and Daisy Dove was born 18 months later.

Katy raved about her other half in the newest issue of L'Officiel USA, noting how he nurtures their daughter but also how he acts as a father to his son Flynn. How Orlando is with Flynn reportedly impressed Katy and reassured her that he can be a great dad to Daisy too.

