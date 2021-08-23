Eric Stonestreet from "Modern Family" had decided to settle down with his longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer.

After his successful career as Cameron Tucker from the hit series, Eric is ready to move on to bigger things.

Bigger things meaning marriage as the star finally popped the question and proposed to Schweitzer over the weekend.

According to USA Today, Eric posted Lindsay's answer and their engagement pictures on his Instagram account.

The actor attached three pictures of the two of them, with Schweitzer showing off the generously sized diamond.

The comedian had opted for a more witty caption than your typical. "She said yes," post and replaced it with, "She said, 'She'd have her people call my people."

Stonestreet looked a little teary-eyed in the photos even though he was trying on different silly facial expressions. His fiancè looked elated and glowing as she wore a constant smile on her face in all the pictures.

Eric's Celebrity Friends Congratulate Him

Eric Stonestreet's representative had shortly confirmed the engagement after the actor public posted his engagement photos.



The actor's friends had immediately flooded his comment section with greetings and congratulated the happy couple.

The Goop Lab founder Gwyneth Paltrow had been one of the first celebs to comment, saying, "YAY!!! We are so happy for you." Canadian Singer Michael Bublè had flooded his comment with at least a dozen heart emojis with a simple "congrats" message.

"Shazam!" actor Zachary Levi made his presence known by commenting, "Congrats, duuuuuuuude!!!"

When Eric Met Lindsay

The couple began dating in 2017 but had met a year earlier at a "Big Slick" fundraising event in Eric's hometown of Kansas City. The celebrity first talked about his beau during his Ellen Degeneres' show visit and described her as his "nurse girlfriend."

Ellen had mentioned Lindsay's profession, saying that it was a good thing for Stonestreet as he's a hypochondriac, per sources.

To which Eric replied, "I'm a big baby, too. She calms me, she calms my nerves. I'm a very high-strung person. You can tell right?"

Schweitzer had also been present that day and was likely to watch the interaction in the studio's backstage rooms.