On Monday, Stephen A. Smith took over "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as Jimmy Kimmel took his leave to spend time with his family.

The ESPN sports journalist was known for his loud opinions on his original show. And as he showed his impressive hosting to replace Jimmy Kimmel temporarily, he may have talked his way into hosting his own late-night talk show.

And according to this article, Smith received good reception for his show appearance. He started the show where he mocked his job on ESPN's "First Take" and opened a discussion of memes about him.

Late Show Host Stephen A. Smith

As he started the show, Smith began his monologue by saying, "Now you might recognize me from television or the 10 billion memes about me on the internet."

Smith poked fun at himself and some news topics that often make their way into the late-night conversation. On Monday night's show, he mentioned numerous things, such as the newest "milk crate" trend, which swept over social media.

He even mocked "Jeopardy!," which is currently looking for a permanent host. "I'm only here for one night," Smith told the audience. "However, I have some wonderful news for you. I've already lasted longer than Jeopardy's new host!"

Smith discussed his shows and appearances on various Disney and ABC/ESPN channels, which lasted from daybreak to midnight on Monday on the east coast, and joked that he's now going to take down another high-profile figure.

"Now it's late at night, and I'm here. He said, "There's 24 hours of Stephen A." "Ryan Seacrest, be careful."



READ ALSO: How 'Modern Family' Star Eric Stonestreet Proposed to GF Lindsay Schweitzer is Quite Funny [DETAILS]

Twitter Agrees With Stephen A Smith Takeover

As soon as Smith appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," many show viewers have gone online and shared their thoughts on the show.

Stephen A Smith has been pretty good on Jimmy Kimmel — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 24, 2021

People even agreed that he's such a great talk show host filling in for Jimmy Kimmel. More of which, people kept congratulating Smith as he did a great job making people laugh while hosting.

This just in....@stephenasmith did a very nice job tonight filling in as guest host on the @jimmykimmel show. — Dan Bell (@danpbell) August 24, 2021



Many good responses also came up, that they even wanted the sports announcer to have his own show.

Stephen A. Smith subbing for Jimmy Kimmel. SAS deserves to have his own show. He's really good and an awesome comedian — Chris Cook (@USFreedom4Ever) August 24, 2021

Smith, who co-hosts ESPN's "First Take," became the first guest host for the week as he welcomed Snoop Dogg, Allyson Felix, and R&B singer Nelly. Per Republic World, more stars will come to take over the show, including David Spade, Anthony Mackie, Sarah Silverman, Julie Bowen, Maren Morris, Phoebe Robinson, Niall Horan, and more.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Trends After Adding This A-Star Celebrity in Her List For 'Virgo Season Yearbook'