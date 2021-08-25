Serge Onik, "Dancing with the Stars" star, has died. He was 33.

Onik's representative confirmed the tragic passing of the young talent on Tuesday. Through a statement to several news outlets, The Movement Talent Agency President Jim Keith expressed everyone's heartbreak after losing him.

"He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," he told E! News and EW. "He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole."

Keith, however, did not disclose Serge Onik's cause of death. The unavailability of additional information led to people's theories and massive questions.

Despite being followed by many queries, people with whom he shared his life took their time to honor his short-lived but inspiring legacy.

Kristyn Burtt shared her last interview with the dancer alongside the caption, "My heart is broken. @sergeonik was not only an incredible talent, but he was a great friend. My last interview with him was a little over a year ago. RIP, my friend."

"I can't stop crying. RIP my beloved friend and talented choreographer Serge Onik. The world has lost an incredible life. Thank Serge for everything. May your soul rest in piece," Isadora Williams penned.

Serge Onik Lent His Talent to Industry

Onik grew up as a trained ballroom dancer that he immediately took the spotlight on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2014. After making it to the top list, he was eliminated in week 4.

At that time, he shared how ballroom dance became his life for years.

"What inspired me to dance was the beauty, the energy, and the ability to be creative with your body," he said in a YouTube interview.

He worked closely with Maks Chmerkovskiy and Meryl Davis during that stint and fortunately reunited with them in another dance competition series, "Sway: A Dance Trilogy."

The dancer also appeared in several dramas, including CW's "Jane the Virgin," Fox's "Bones," and Marvel's "Agent Carter."

Onik later appeared with Kirstie Alley in her 100 Days of Dance. The project served as a movement campaign and web series of the actress in 2012.

