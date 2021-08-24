Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott made headlines last month after news of her suicide attempt circulated online. Recently, a 911 call was released by Macomb County Sheriff's Office for the public to have a glimpse of the harrowing incident.

According to The Sun, an unidentified woman called the emergency number and told the dispatcher that Scott "just tried killing herself."

When asked how she harmed herself, the caller said she didn't know because the bathroom door was locked, and they were forced to open it.

When they finally entered, the caller said, "there's blood everywhere on the bathroom floor." The woman said Scott was conscious at the time, and she's yelling at her, saying not to call the police.

The dispatcher asked her if Scott has any firearms or deadly weapons that caused the blood; the caller said the door was locked again, and she wouldn't let her in as the door handle is broken.

Following this, the frantic woman revealed that Scott had taken "a bunch of pills" and cut herself leading her to bleed excessively.

The incident happened on the afternoon of July 30; Scott was eventually saved and taken to a hospital. A police report reveals she was "combative" when they arrived; paramedics had difficulty checking her vitals.

Kim Scott's Suicide Attempt

In early reports, Scott was restrained after the incident because she became violent. She was later hospitalized to get a medical and psychological evaluation.

It was also revealed that she's back home to recover. No further information was stated regarding additional care like therapy sessions and the likes.

Kim Scott's Harrowing Rant In Her Mom's Obituary

An online obituary was posted for Kathy Sluck after she died, and a user who claims to be Scott commented heartbreaking remarks.

"I don't even know how to do this without you I just wanted you to not hurt or suffer or fight for me anymore!!! But I'm sure you know that!!!" She wrote (via the outlet mentioned above)

"I really just want you back mom!!! Letting you go was the hardest and worst choice I've ever had to make!! I hope I didn't let you down!!! I will miss you more than you could have ever imagined and I will never be the same without you!!" the user added.

In addition, authorities revealed that she left a possible suicide note before attempting to take her life. The letters were inside a small box covered in "haphazard messages" to her family. A "do not resuscitate" request also adhered to the cardboard box with a "patch of blood."

