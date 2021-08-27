Content Creator Technoblade returned to YouTube and announced that he was diagnosed with cancer, which is why he went on hiatus.

According to Dot Esports, in his most recent video, it was August 2 when Technoblade confirmed that he was diagnosed after visiting a doctor to get his right arm looked at. And at the end of July, the 22-year-old streamer experienced soreness on his right arm.

Technoblade took a step back to rest and thought it was a stress-related injury after playing too many games. However, his right shoulder started to swell, making him decide to make an appointment with a doctor.

YouTuber's Doctor Appointments

After going through appointments regarding his struggles, the doctors made several scans and told him that a tumor caused the issues with his arms. And since then, Technoblade started getting chemotherapy to treat the disease.

Luckily, the procedures are going well, but he claimed that his energy has dropped since then.

"The first couple days were actually pretty chill," Technoblade said in the YouTube video titled, "where I've been." "I was like, dang this is easy bro, and then it kicked in and my energy levels were zero. It is hard to describe how tired I was."

Technoblade was still in good spirits in his video and jokingly told the doctors to cut them off instead as he had already won enough Minecraft tournaments. He also spent time making light of the situation and mentioned how much he looks forward to continuing his content creation.

"After I got diagnosed I have been making a lot of phone calls, informing all of my distant family members about the situation," Technoblade said. "But I gotta say, of all the phone calls I made nobody took the news worse than my health insurance provider. They have been inconsolable for weeks."



#TechnoSupport Message

Technoblade will continue to make content on the platform while he treats his cancer as he admitted that he enjoys making videos. He also said that it is one of the "safest and most fun things" he can do in his situation.

#technosupport

Get well soon techno, sending all the love and support for you and your family pic.twitter.com/sq6h0Xf6jj — peech is tired (@lucidpeech) August 27, 2021

The Minecraft community has already gone full force and shared their messages to support the creator, making #technosupport trend on Twitter.

i hope he has the absolute safest recovery he can and that everything goes well with his treatment



we all believe in you bossman :D sending all the love and support we can <3#technosupport pic.twitter.com/WH16J0oa7B — syndicate updates !! :D (@SyndicateUpdtes) August 27, 2021

this is... a horrible thing to hear.

i wish techno a fast recovery and i hope he and his family are doing okay. cancer is a scary thing for anyone to go through, but i believe that everything will be okay <3#technosupport pic.twitter.com/VjkUQIrEb2 — hourly vilbur (@hourly_vilbur) August 27, 2021



Technoblade has been using his platform to advocate for his fans and viewers to wear masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine if they can.

