According to a filmmaker with links to the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in danger of falling into "obscurity," similar to Edward and Mrs Simpson.

Prince Harry's great-great uncle Edward VIII abdicated the monarchy in 1936 and published a royal tell-all book years later, according to Nick Bullen, CEO of True Royalty TV.

In 2022, Prince Harry will publish his own book, which will detail his life as a member of the royal family. If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to separate themselves from Prince Harry's family, Bullen believes they will wind up as 'bits players' and 'awkward visitors,' according to Fox News.

Award-winning documentary maker, Nick Bullen is speaking ahead of the release of one of his programs exploring the similarities between Harry and Edward VIII and he dropped some analysis about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future.

He said the fact Edward and Wallis Simpson fell out of favor should already serve as a stark warning to Harry and Meghan that Megxit and their continuous lambasting of the royal family may eventually made them nobodies soon though. It may seem far from now, but it will happen.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Slammed for Spoiling Daughter Stormi Again For 'Tone Deaf' Surprise

What will happen to Harry and Meghan ten years from now? Will they be the same stars they are now? Some historians have suggested that this is unlikely,' he said. He went on to say that the most important takeaway from his film was that Edward and Wallis 'faded,"' eventually becoming 'bit actors' and 'awkward guests' at New York dinner parties.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently high-value commodities in Hollywood, the filmmaker speculated that this may not always be the case. 'How long will Harry and [his wife] Meghan Markle's value stay at such a high level?' he said.

Since their decision in 2020 to stand down as senior royals and go to Canada, then Montecito, California, all eyes have been on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But people's attention is not likely to hold forever.

Whether the two will eventually regret their decision to leave their royal lives, remains to be seen. It can just be remembered that earlier this year, he told Oprah he does not have regrets of leaving the UK to be with Meghan Markle.

Making this move is really scary, like at every possible opportunity the forces that were working against us tried to make it impossible." he said.

"Did I expect to find ourselves in this situation so quickly? No. I think we've done a really good job. I have no regrets, it's incredibly sad, but I have no regrets at all because now I'm in a place where I feel like I should have been four years ago."

ALSO READ: Courteney Cox Caught in Embarassing Fashion Mishap As She Films for 'Shining Vale'