One thing people are talking about right now, aside from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck, is her major fashion blunder at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice.

The 52-year-old strutted at the event wearing a floor-sweeping floral cape over floral coordinates. It consisted of black silk trousers filled with roses and finished off the entire look with glitter block heels.

However, the "Hustlers" actress stepped out for the show, not realizing that there was still a price tag off her head-turning ensemble.

Per the Daily Mail, her security team surrounded JLo as she headed her way to the jetty to catch a water taxi when the paparazzi took pictures of her and her faux pas were out in the open.

There's no doubt that Jennifer Lopez looked sensational as she turned up at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice on Sunday night.



But the flawless star, 52, made one glaring faux pas - leaving the price tag on her very elaborate outfit. @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/fuPDFBP6OB — Mr. PER. HILTON LATINOAMÉRICA (@19_comunidad) August 30, 2021

However, Ben Affleck wasn't there, and her security guards, friends, and staff all failed to see that the tag was being blown in the wind on the inside of her gorgeous emerald green cape.

Heidi Klum, Lady Kitty Spencer, and January Jones attended the fashion event in a two-day event featuring the brand's latest collections, Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, Alta Gioielleria, and a two-day event featuring the brand's latest collections Alta Orolegeria.

However, this wasn't the first time Jennifer Lopez committed an outfit mistake.

READ ALSO: Kylie Jenner's Masterplan As She Has Been Confirmed To Be Expecting Second Child Exposed

Jennifer Lopez Other Fashion Blunders

In 2011 at the American Music Awards, JLo took the stage with a long dress with a leopard-print cape. Her hair was being blown in all directions.

The mom-of-two gave her live performance for "On The Floor" and almost flashed herself to millions of watchers.



Per The Daily Beast, "The only thing between her and FCC litigation were a few well-placed sparkles."

Despite the blunder, JLo's revealing get-up also showed her magnificent figure, which doesn't seem to be a huge mistake at all.

In 2016, the "Maid In Manhattan" star fueled negative reviews for wearing a short dress while filming for "American Idol."

Though the star looked fantastic, the dress reportedly made her look too naked and didn't present her figure in such a good light.

At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Jennifer Lopez was compared to being a "gift-wrapped parcel" after wearing a green, white and gold gown with a massive bow on the front.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer immediately became a meme, per the Daily Mail.



But despite the different blunders, Jennifer Lopez will continue to be one of the most fashionable women in today's generation.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Featured in Kanye West's Album 'Donda?' The Truth