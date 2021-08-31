Jake Paul seemingly had enough after his win against Tyron Woodley that he now announced his retirement.

After earning millions of dollars after defeating Woodley, Paul revealed to his fans that he is now retiring from boxing.

On his Twitter account, he shared a cryptic post to say goodbye to boxing.

"Updated status: Retired boxer," he wrote.

However, that does not seem to be the case at all.

Why Jake Paul Cannot Retire Too Soon

The 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer still has a long way to go, and his recent Twitter update does not seem to be true at all.



As of the writing, the athlete is still tied with a multi-fight deal with Showtime. This pushes him to hold more fights soon with anyone he wants.

Meanwhile, the young boxer already hinted about his next fights after Woodley, and he has been eyeing Conor McGregor and Tommy Fury. In fact, MMA Junkie reported that he once told the reporters during the post-fight conference that he sees McGregor as an easier opponent than Woodley.

Fury, in return, spit harsh words about Paul's boxing abilities.

"I've done my part tonight, he's done his part tonight, why not make it next?" Fury said after beating Anthony Taylor. "It's the fight that's on the tip of everyone's tongue. No one wants to see him fight another MMA kid. Why not fight against a pro boxer?"

As of the writing, neither Paul nor Showtime already released a statement to clarify the "retired boxer" status of the boxer.

Regardless of his plans, it is highly likely that he would come out of retirement just like other boxers. Before him, McGregor also tweeted in 2016 that he was retiring and leaving the industry.

However, four months later, he came out of retirement and continued to fight in the past years.

His fans, on the other hand, defended him as some haters dubbed him as the first retired boxer in history to say his "retirement" without fighting a real boxer.

"Jake Paul had the world against him yet he prevailed 4-0. Now people will still hate on him after he's shown what true dedication is," one wrote.

For now, boxing fans can do nothing but wait until Paul breaks his tweet or proves to everyone that he is serious about it.

