Colton Underwood enjoys his free time with his boyfriend after publicly announcing his sexuality five months ago.

The former "Bachelor" contestant cozied up on the beach while making out with his new beau Jordan C. Brown.

Brown, 38, is a Los Angeles resident who worked on John Kerry's presidential campaign in 2004, advised Barack Obama's presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012, and collaborated on Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. He encouraged celebrities to get active in politics by using the entertainment industry's reach. Brown has recently collaborated with Democratic Party officials to rethink message and methods.

Page Six reported that the couple had recently flown into Hawaii for a vacation. The two are currently checked into the Four Seasons in Maui, where they were spotted lounging beside each other.

Colton had been sunbathing beside Brown when they were photographed leaning towards each other for a kiss. A source confirmed the two to be dating, while a witness said they were "all over each other" while they were at the resort.

According to the same article, it is still unknown when the pair began their relationship. However, Underwood did have a boys trip with his and Jordan's mutual friends last June in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where no one took any photos of the two of them.

PDA On The Beach

The reality TV star is clearly in the honeymoon phase as he comfortably and publicly shows his affection for his partner.

A different eyewitness had spotted the two at the pool rather than the beach and reported to Us Magazine that Colton was busy "making out and snuggling together" with his boyfriend on the pool lounge chairs.

"They were tanning and swimming. They were very out in the open and not hiding their PDA," said the informant.

Although the former NFL player has not yet released a statement about his love life, he did include his new lover in an old Instagram post. He had captioned it "Friends & family. I love y'all," and was a collection of around ten sentimental pictures.



Colton "The Virgin Bachelor"

In April, Colton Underwood had come clean about being gay. The public figure revealed his true feelings during an interview with 'Good Morning America.'

"I'm gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know," the former football player confessed. Colton continued saying that he has been the "happiest and healthiest" he's ever been after coming out.

A month later, the TV personality opened up further by admitting that he was the "Virgin Bachelor," but that doesn't mean he has no experience with men.

"I did experiment with men prior to being on 'The Bachelorette," Underwood shared. However, he was quick to clarify that he only did "hookups, not sex" with said men, "I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that."

